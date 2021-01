Praktické využití a princip činnosti optovláknových FBG senzorů

English Synopsis

Fiber-optic FBG Sensors

The paper describes special types of fiber optic point sensors based on FBG (Fiber Bragg Grating) and FP (Fabry-Perót) structures. First part of the paper deals with principle of FBG and FP and their exposition. Next part is focused on different types of FBG and FP sensors and principle of interrogation units. Finally practical examples of use are listed.